As per its usual schedule, Tesla has pushed out its Full Self-Driving Beta 10.6 update this weekend to users enrolled in their program.

The update provides a detailed changelog of improvements, which includes better object detection, better unprotected left turns, better merging and more.

The full changelog reads:

Improved object detection network architecture for non-VRUs (e.g. cars, trucks, buses). 7% higher recall. 16% lower depth error, and 21% lower velocity error for crossing vehicles.

New visibility network with 18.5% less mean relative error.

New general static object network with 17% precision improvements in high curvature and nighttime cases.

Improved stopping position at unprotected left turns while yielding to oncoming objects, using object predictions beyond the crossing point.

Allow more room for longitudinal alignment during merges by incorporating modelling of merge region end.

Improved comfort when offsetting for objects that are cutting out of your lane.

The usual testers have not pushed out videos showing the performance of the new software yet, but we will update this post when these become available.

