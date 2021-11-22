In a departure from their usual Friday delivery, Tesla has pushed out its Full Self-Driving Beta 10.5 update this evening to users enrolled in their program.

The update provides a detailed changelog of improvements, with one notable improvement aimed at addressing the phantom braking issue which has become an increasing problem of late.

The full changelog reads:

Improved VRU (pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcycles) crossing velocity error by 20% from improved quality in our auto-labeling.

Improved static world predictions (road lines, edges, and lane connectivity) by up to 13% using a new static world auto-labeler and adding 165K auto-labeled videos.

Improved cone and sign detections by upreving the generalized static object network with 15K more video clips and adjusting oversampling and overweighting strategies (+4.5% precision, +10.4% recall).

Improved cut-in detection network by 5.5% to help reduce false slowdowns.

Enabled “emergency collision avoidance maneuvering” in shadow mode.

Enabled behavior to lane change away from merges when safe to do so.

Improved merge object detection recall by using multi-modal object prediction at intersections.

Improved control for merges by increasing smoothness of arrival time constraints and considering possible merging objects beyond visibility.

Improved lane changes by allowing larger deceleration limit in short-deadline situations.

Improved lateral control for creeping forward to get more visibility.

Improved modeling of road boundaries on high curvature roads for finer maneuvers.

Improved logic to stay on-route and avoid unnecessary detours/rerouting.

According to testers Tesla is rolling out this update somewhat more cautiously than earlier ones, so all Early Access users may not receive the software at the same time.

See the updated software in action in AI Addict’s video below, which shows that the phantom braking issue has not been eliminated, but that the car is much more confident in executing manoeuvres: