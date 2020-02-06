Tesla’s Model Y is the company’s first compact electric crossover utility vehicle. With its official launch date fast approaching, Tesla recently announced that it has improved the energy efficiency of the SUV. Now, the official EPA rating confirms this.

The energy rating of the SUV measures in at 121 MPGe for combined city and highway driving. This is comprised of 129 MPGe in the city, and 112 MPGe on the highway. The EPA rating states that the vehicle has a range of 315 miles on a single charge- which makes it the most energy-efficient small SUV crossover in the US.

Due to continued engineering progress of the Model Y all-wheel drive (AWD), we have been able to increase its maximum EPA range to 315 miles, compared to our previous estimate of 280 miles. This extends Model Y’s lead as the most energy-efficient electric SUV in the world.

The new range is available to order for both the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor and the Model Y Performance models, from the Tesla website, ahead of its March launch date.

Source:Electrek