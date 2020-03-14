Tesla has started deliveries of their Model Y crossover SUV today, which means consumers are finally able to give their hands-on review of the new vehicle.

Ben Sullins from the Teslanomics YouTube channel was one of the first to post his first impressions of the vehicle, and I think it is fair to day the overriding impression was that it was much larger than expected.

The Tesla Model Y is about 10% larger than the Tesla Model 3, with a drag coefficient of 0.23Cd, and has about 75% of the same components. It features a panoramic sunroof and an optional 7 seater layout.

There are Standard Range, Long Range (315 miles, $52,990), Dual Motor and Performance (315 miles, $60,990) models available, though not all models will be available initially.

The vehicle is on sale now. See all the details at Tesla’s website here.