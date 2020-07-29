Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night made a major announcement on Twitter. In a response to an article, Elon Musk said that Tesla is open to licensing software and supplying powertrains & batteries to other carmakers.

We’re just trying to accelerate sustainable energy, not crush competitors! – Elon Musk.

He also confirmed that Tesla is even ready to license Autopilot software to other carmakers. Tesla Autopilot enables cars to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within its lane. Even though current Autopilot features require active driver supervision, Tesla has plans to make it fully autonomous. Full self-driving capability will be coming to all current Tesla cars via a software update in the future.

Availability of Tesla’s software platform along with Autopilot for licensing is a great news for automakers. Hopefully, we will see more vehicles running Tesla software in the coming years.

Source: Elon Musk