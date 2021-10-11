After much delay, Elon Musk has confirmed that Full Self-Driving Beta 10.2 is finally rolling out today.

The news is significant because the software is not only going out to the 2000 Early Access users, but also to 1000 new Beta testers.

Beta 10.2 now rolling out to cars with 100/100 safety score over 100 miles — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2021

1000 users with perfect safety scores will now get access today, with the roll-out expected to proceed to less than perfect drivers over the days that follow.

See the software in action below:

Via Electrek