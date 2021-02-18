Tesla has made it easier to get your foot onto the Tesla ladder by lowering the prices of the entry-level models of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y by $1000 and $2000 respectively.

Tesla Model 3 Discount

You can now order a new Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus for $36,990, $1000 cheaper than previously, and edging slightly closer to mythical $35,000 Tesla originally promised for the EV.

Interestingly the price cut for the cheapest model was balanced by a price increase for the most expensive version, with the new prices reading:

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus – now: $36,990 – was: $37,990

Tesla Model 3 Long Range (AWD) – now: $46,990 – was: $46,990

Tesla Model 3 Performance (AWD) – now: $55,990 – was: $54,990

Tesla Model Y Discount

The attractive Tesla Model Y has seen an even bigger discount, making the entry-level Tesla Model Y Standard Range only $39,990, a whole $2000 off the earlier price.

Like the Model 3, the Model Y has also seen a price increase for its most expensive version.

The new prices for the full range are:

Tesla Model Y Standard Range – now: $39,990 – was: $41,990

Tesla Model Y Long Range (AWD) – now: $49,990 – was: $49,990

Tesla Model Y Performance (AWD) – now: $60,990 – was: $59,990

The Tesla Model Y was of course only introduced recently, while the Tesla Model 3 has just seen a refresh with a new centre console, trim and powered hatch.

Order your new Tesla using the configurator here.

via Elecktrek