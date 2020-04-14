It’s been almost nine years since Terraria was first released on Windows PCs and, to celebrate, the game’s final update is set to launch on PC later this year.

This last update, known officially as Terraria: Journey’s End, will bring the game up to version 1.4 and add in plenty of new features and gameplay adjustments.

As per Andrew Spinks on Twitter, Terraria: Journey’s End will officially launch on PC on May 16th, 2020.

Terraria: Journey's End will launch on PC May 16, 2020! pic.twitter.com/cf1nGrzrrk — Andrew Spinks (@Demilogic) April 13, 2020

Terraria: Journey’s End will introduce plenty of new features such as new weapons, over 800 new items, changes to NPCs including the introduction of several new NPCs, new mechanics, an in-game enclyopaedia known as “the Bestiary” that compiles data on enemies, a visible health bar for bosses, a revamped world generation mechanic, a brand new difficulty mode, and golf.

The update will launch on PC on May 16th, 2020. We’ll let you know when the release date for version 1.4 is announced for other platforms.