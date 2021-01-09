We have known for some time now that Tesla is looking to develop a compact EV for more price-sensitive markets like China and Europe, where larger cars are unwelcome and unneeded.

Today we hear, via Tasmanian, Tesla has completed development of this new vehicle, and that it may enter production as soon as 2021.

This is according to Chinese media, who report the vehicle would be produced at Giga Shanghai.

Referring to the rumoured vehicle, Elon Musk had earlier said:

“Something that would be super cool…so we’re going to do it…is to try to create a China to actually design an original car in China for worldwide consumption. I think this will be very exciting.”

The vehicle, possible called the Tesla Model 2, will reportedly use the same chassis as the Tesla Model 3 (similar to the Tesla Model Y), which helped speed the car to market, and should cost between $25,000 – $30,000.

According to the report, the new Tesla was already approved in September 2020 and product verification should be completed by March 2021, with the first deliveries in 2022.