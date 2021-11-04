Telegram Desktop has received an update on Windows 10 and 11, adding the ability to create special invite links that require admins to approve users before they become members. The update also adds internal labels to your chat’s invite Links. With the latest update installed you’ll also be able to launch the fullscreen effect by clicking on the fullscreen effect. The update also includes other changes, about which you can read them below.

Telegram update Changelog

JOIN REQUESTS AND MORE INTERACTIVE EMOJI JOIN REQUESTS FOR GROUPS AND CHANNELS Create special invite links that require admins to approve users before they become members.

Admins can view the applicants’ profiles and bios by clicking the Join Requests bar at the top of the chat.

Add internal labels to your chat’s Invite Links to keep them organized. MORE INTERACTIVE EMOJI Send one ? ? ? ? ? or ? to any private chat, then click on the animated emoji to launch a fullscreen effect.

If your chat partner also has the chat open, you will both see the effects and feel the vibrations simultaneously.

This also works with ? ? ? ? ? and ??

