The privacy-focused messaging app, Telegram, has released an update for their iOS and Android apps which improve the photo editor features of the app, allowing users to spice up their visual messages even better.

The upgraded media editor now support animated stickers and editing videos.

You can now enhance video quality automatically in two taps – or manually tweak a dozen parameters, like brightness or saturation, until your inner Kubrick is satisfied.

For perfect paintbrush precision, you can now zoom in on photos or videos when drawing on them to get every line just right.

Animated Stickers on Media

Most importantly, you can now add animated stickers to any photo or video. Putting an animated sticker on a photo turns it into a GIF:

GIF Panel

The GIF panel has been upgraded with a new Trending section and emoji-based tabs that cover the most popular emotions.

Telegram also improved loading times for GIFs in the panel, so you can find that perfect GIF faster. Hold on any GIF you haven’t sent before to save it to your Recent tab for later use.

Flexible Folders

If you have many chats and use folders, hold on any chat in the list to add it to one of your folders. This also works for removing chats from folders.

Android updates

Android users get a few extra features to make their app slicker. Messages now get sent, edited and deleted with new smooth animations. Telegram also improved the video player to make sure that controls and long captions get out of your way quickly. Videos shorter than 30 seconds get looped automatically and voice messages play with even more wavy animations.

Cache management interfaces on Android got a facelift as well. Not only can you keep Telegram’s storage footprint on your device incredibly small – you can do it in style. See Settings > Data and Storage > Storage Usage.

The Telegram app can be downloaded from the iOS and Android app stores.

