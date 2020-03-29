Microsoft Teams certified Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 is coming soon

Microsoft recently announced that Bose is joining the Teams device category. In the Teams certified headsets, you can use the physical buttons on these headsets to answer calls, adjust audio volume, and mute and unmute yourself in Teams calls and meetings. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC (NC700), the professional edition of the popular Bose headphones, will be Teams certified and available for purchase later this Spring.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 features:

Speak confidently and be heard clearly on conference calls — an adaptive four-microphone system isolates your voice from surrounding noise, eliminating the mute/unmute shuffle and “… are you there?” struggle

Personalize your work environment with 11 levels of noise cancellation , from virtual silence — for times of focus — to open and ambient, so you can hear what’s going on around you

, from virtual silence — for times of focus — to open and ambient, so you can hear what’s going on around you Stay reliably connected and easily switch between audio sources — the included, pre-paired Bose USB Link Bluetooth® module provides a dedicated wireless connection to your computer

— the included, pre-paired Bose USB Link Bluetooth® module provides a dedicated wireless connection to your computer Minimize interruptions with up to 20 hours of wireless battery life and time-based power information

and time-based power information Keep focused for hours with a comfortable, lightweight design , stainless-steel headband, and angled earcups

, stainless-steel headband, and angled earcups Collaborate in person instantly with Conversation Mode , which allows you to hear people and your surroundings clearly without removing your headphones

, which allows you to hear people and your surroundings clearly without removing your headphones Enjoy a better listening experience with active equalization technology that provides rich, immersive audio

that provides rich, immersive audio Access Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant with the push of a button and easily manage volume, calls, and music using intuitive touch-sensitive controls

You can get the consumer edition of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 here.