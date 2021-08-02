After the success of Astro’s Playroom for the PlayStation 5, Team Asobi is looking to repeat that success in their “most ambitions game yet,” which appears to be another 3D action game.

After being leaked first via a LinkedIn job listing, Team Asobi has launched a new website to more properly announce that they’re working on a new game, excitedly touting it as their “most ambitious game yet!”

According to the job listing, that announced the project before Team Asobi could themselves, this new game is set to be another “3D action game” similar to the pre-installed PS5 hit Astro’s Playroom, which made fantastic use of the PlayStation 5 and its DualSense controller.

It’s unclear exactly what this “3D action game” might be, but if the listing is to be believed then it will have a “great tempo” while also featuring “creativity and humour,” so long as they can find the right Game Designer for the job.

While unconfirmed, it’s possible that this new game could be a sequel to Astro’s Playroom, as when talking to Edge magazine, PlayStation Studios Japan Studio boss Nicolas Doucet said that a sequel would “come down to the popularity of the game.”

Whatever Team Asobi’s next game turns out to be, we likely won’t be seeing it for a while as the project appears to still be very on in development. Being in the ever-expanding PlayStation Studios family of developers, we can expect whatever Team Asobi makes next to be exclusive to PlayStation consoles.