T-Mobile’s 5G home internet doesn’t get all the praises despite its luring $50 monthly rate. With this, the company is on a mission to attract new and more customers with the release of different offers. One of them is the promise of a 15-day trial period of its internet service. Customers can get a refund if they cancel within the said period and return the provided internet gateway. Additionally, T-Mobile says that it will cover your termination fee if you leave your current internet provider for its service.

While the offers look pleasant, it is important to note that T-Mobile’s internet service is limited to several locations. It says that determining the candidates fit for the offers depends on its sector-by-sector analysis. T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said the company is “approving services only in places where we know we can support the demands of customers,” albeit there is also a promise to offer additional spectrum sometime in the future. Currently, there are 40 million addresses approved by T-Mobile for home internet.

Meanwhile, while trying to acquire new subscribers, T-Mobile is also making efforts and offers to keep its current customers in the service. Aside from including its home internet subscribers in its T-Mobile Tuesdays promotions, the company also assures the customers that the $50/month cost of their current home internet plans won’t change if they keep their account running.