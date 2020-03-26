Microsoft’s keyboard app on Android, SwiftKey keyboard has received an update. Taking the app to Version 7.5.0.11, the update has added support for six new languages including Mapudungun, Arawak, Chatino, Eastern Maroon Creole, Sranan, and Wayana. Aside from support for new languages, the app doesn’t bring any new features, but it offers general improvements. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

You can now type in the following languages: Mapudungun, Arawak, Chatino, Eastern Maroon Creole, Sranan, and Wayana.

General improvements to ensure your SwiftKey Keyboard keeps running smoothly.

Microsoft recently rolled out Dark Theme support and redesigned Settings to the keyboard app on Android.

Microsoft’s SwiftKey is one of the popular keyboard apps for Android smartphones. The keyboard app recently crossed 500 million installations on Google Play Store. For the sake of comparison, Google’s Gboard app is installed on more than 1 billion Android smartphones. That said, Gboard comes pre-installed with every Android smartphone, but that’s not the case with SwiftKey, and hence the striking difference.

You can download and install the SwiftKey keyboard app for your Android smartphone from here, or you can download the app from the below link.