Microsoft pushed an update to its SwiftKey Keyboard app on Android. Taking the app to Version 7.8.4.5, the update adds the new emoji panel for easier access to other categories and features such as GIFs and Stickers. The new emoji panel was first introduced to the SwiftKey Beta app earlier this month, and it’s finally available for the general public.

Besides the new emoji panel, the update also includes a fix for the blank emoji panel issue. After installing the update, SwiftKey users on Android won’t see the web search on the toolbar. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

We’ve redesigned the emoji panel for easier access to other categories and features such as GIFs and Stickers

We fixed a blank emoji panel issue when switching between different emoji categories

We’ve removed web search from you toolbar

You can download and install the SwiftKey keyboard app for your Android smartphone from here, or you can download the app from the below link.