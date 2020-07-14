The launch of Deadly Premonition 2 didn’t go the way many expected. Aside from the horrid performance issues that plague the experience, fans noted an especially poor portrayal of a transgender character within the game’s main narrative.

Fans noted that the trans character in Swery’s newest game constantly misgenders the character as well as deadnaming them – the act of calling someone by their former name without their consent. [For a full explanation on why deadnaming is insulting and offensive, check this article here.]

Swery took to Twitter yesterday to apologise for his portrayal of trans characters within the game saying: “I realised by pointed out from friends, I might have hurt transgender people in my scenario. It wasn’t intentional. I am really sorry for that.”

The offending scenes within the game will be “checked by a team that includes diversity” and rewritten to better portray the character in question. Swery expresses that this fixed scenario will be handled by himself instead of another writer on the team.

Good morning everyone.

I need to tell you about my apologies about DP2.

So I wrote message by myself with Google-sensei.

Please forgive my poor english skills. SWERY pic.twitter.com/x5fR114HnF — Hidetaka SWERY Skywalker (@Swery65) July 13, 2020

Swery’s history with trans representation has been up and down over the years. While the original Deadly Premonition game suffered from similar problems to its successor, the game director made a fantastic representative piece in the form of The Missing: J.J MACFIELD AND THE ISLAND OF MEMORIES, a game that was created with heavy input from consultants.