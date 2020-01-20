S-mode has once again made an appearance as its alter ego, Stuck-mode.

Windows 10 in S mode is a version of Windows 10 that’s “streamlined for security and performance”. It allows only apps from the Microsoft Store and requires Microsoft Edge for safe browsing. This means that if you want to install an app that isn’t available in the Microsoft Store, you need to permanently switch out of S mode.

To install external apps, users must visit the Microsoft store, click on the “Switch out of S mode” page, and finally, select the Get button. However, this recently hasn’t been possible for all.

Upon attempting to click the button, some Surface users are being met with a generic error message, leaving them unable to install the full version of Windows 10 with Win32 apps support.

“I started a Brand new laptop for the very first time yesterday, updated all the stuff and got stack at the same point, switching out of S mode and never getting the install button after clicking on get.” -user from Microsoft’s community forum

The “Get” button isn’t working for any apps. There appears to be a workaround for apps that have a “add to cart” button, but unfortunately, the switch out of s mode does not have that.”- Another user from Microsoft’s community forum

Microsoft has already issued a fix for this particular bug; so users who are still experiencing issues can look forward to them to be resolved within the next few days.

Source: Windowslatest