Microsoft has started pushing the July 2021 firmware update to Surface Studio 2. The update addresses critical security vulnerabilities, though the company hasn’t mentioned anything about the vulnerabilities that the update addressed. The update also adds system stability improvements.

The update is currently rolling out to Surface Studio 2 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater. You can read the full official changelog of the update below.

Changelog

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 532.3732.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 532.3732.768.0 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.86.3877 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.86.3877 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2102.100.0.1044 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices 2102.100.0.1044 Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

The new update is now rolling out right now and should surface on your Surface Studio 2. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.