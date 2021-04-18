Microsoft no longer bundles the Surface Pro devices with the type cover, but Surface Pro without a Type Cover means you’re missing out on the opportunity to use the Surface Pro as a full-fledged laptop. In other words, you must use the type cover with your Surface Pro to use it as a laptop replacement.

And the good news is that Microsoft’s Surface Pro Signature Type Cover is now discounted at Amazon — it’s now available at a price point of $112, down from $160 — that’s a straight $48 discount if you do the math.

Surface Pro Signature Type Cover features

Features a full mechanical keyset, backlit keys, and large trackpad for precise navigation and control

Slim and compact, yet performs like a traditional, full-size keyboard

Clicks in place instantly — use in combination with Surface Pro 7 kickstand for a best-in-class laptop experience anywhere.

Luxurious Alcantara material on select covers is soft and smooth, yet durable and stain resistant

Close to protect screen and conserve battery, or fold back completely for a take-anywhere tablet

You can buy Microsoft’s Surface Signature type cover at a discounted price here from Amazon. You can also buy the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover at a discounted price from Microsoft Store.