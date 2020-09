Deal Alert: Get the Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5 and 8GB RAM for just $699

You can now get the Surface Pro 7 device with Intel Core i5-1005G1 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for just $699. The Surface Pro 7 device is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core processors. In addition to improved performance, the Surface Pro 7 now comes with an USB-C port for improved connectivity and supports Fast Charging.

Surface Pro 7 highlights:

Next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally

Faster than Surface Pro 6, with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor – redefining what’s possible in a thin and light computer.

Wireless : Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible. Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology

More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging

Standout design that won’t weigh you down — ultra-slim and light Surface Pro 7 starts at just 1.70 pounds

All-day battery life upto 10.5 hours, plus the ability to go from empty to full faster — about 80% in just over an hour

Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.