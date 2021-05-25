Amazon is offering a discount of $230 on the Surface Pro 7(8GB/128GB). The Surface Pro 7 is not only versatile and lightweight but also comes with full Windows 10 and that enables you to do a lot of things that require a desktop or laptop. It’s also a great computer for students, so if you’re looking for a full-blown PC that you can take to your university, look no further than Surface Pro 7.

The Surface Pro 7 with an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage is now available at a price point of $799.99, down from its original price point of $1029.99. You can buy the Surface Pro 7 at a discounted price here from Amazon.

In addition to the new Intel 10th-gen processors, the Surface Pro 7 now comes with a Type-C port and support for Fast Charging. The battery of the Surface Pro 7 can go from 0 to 80 percent in an hour! You can also expand the storage by inserting a microSD card into the Pro 7. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, 8MP webcam, Intel Iris Plus graphics.