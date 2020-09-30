Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3 September 2020 system update improves camera and inking experience

Surface Pro 7

Microsoft today released the September 2020 system update for Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3 devices. These new firmware updates improve camera experience, inking experience, system stability and more. Find the full change log below.

Surface Pro 7:

The following updates are available for Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451Surface Camera Front – System devices42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451(Surface Camera Front) – no Device Manager notes42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451Surface Camera IR -System devices42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451(Surface Camera IR) – no Device Manager notes42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451Surface Camera Rear – System devices42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451(Surface Camera Rear) – no Device Manager notes42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451Intel Camera – Control Logic -System devices42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel – Camera – 42.18362.3.2451Intel AVStream Camera 2500 – System devices42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Surface – Human Interface Devices 3.328.137.0Surface Touch Pen Processor – Human Interface Devices3.328.137.0

  • Improves pen inking when palm is also on the screen.
Surface – System – 6.94.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices6.94.139.0

  • Improves integration between services.
Surface – Firmware – 1.155.139.0Surface Pen 0953 Firmware Update – Firmware1.155.139.0

  • Enables Slim Pen firmware updating.
Surface – Extension – 1.65.137.0(Surface Pen 0953 Firmware Update) – no Device Manager notes1.65.137.0

  • Enables Slim Pen firmware updating.
Surface – Firmware – 1.18.139.0Surface Pen Cfu Over Ble LC Connection – Firmware1.18.139.0

  • Improves Slim Pen Inking and pairing.
Surface – Human Interface Devices – 2.17.139.0Surface Pen BLE LC Adaptation Driver – Human Interface Devices2.17.139.0

  • Improves Slim Pen Inking and pairing.
Surface – Firmware – 3.1.65.139Surface Touch Firmware – Firmware3.1.65.139

  • Improves Touch and Pen stability.
Surface – Firmware – 8.124.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware8.124.140.0

  • Addresses issues related to the automatic brightness adjustment at low brightness.

Surface Book 3:

The following updates are available for Surface Book 3 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – System – 6.94.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices6.94.139.0

  • Improves system stability.
Surface – Extension – 1.60.137.0(Surface Book Base v3 Firmware Update) – no Device Manager notes1.60.137.0

  • Improves integration between system services.
NVIDIA – Display – 27.21.14.5177NVIDIA GeForce GTX – Display adapters27.21.14.5177

  • Addresses security updates and improves the graphics performance.
Surface – Firmware – 10.102.139.0Surface System Aggregator – Firmware10.102.139.0

  • Resolves an issue where the CPU didn’t resume after it had throttled down.
Intel – Camera – 42.18362.3.2451Intel AVStream Camera 2500 – System devices42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451Intel Camera – Control Logic -System devices42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451Surface Camera Front – System devices42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451(Surface Camera Front) – no Device Manager notes42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451Surface Camera Rear – System devices42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451(Surface Camera Rear) – no Device Manager notes42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451Surface Camera IR -System devices42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.
Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451(Surface Camera IR) – no Device Manager notes42.18362.3.2451

  • Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.

Source: Microsoft

