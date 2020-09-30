Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3 September 2020 system update improves camera and inking experience

Microsoft today released the September 2020 system update for Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3 devices. These new firmware updates improve camera experience, inking experience, system stability and more. Find the full change log below.

Surface Pro 7:

The following updates are available for Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451 Surface Camera Front – System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451 (Surface Camera Front) – no Device Manager notes 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451 Surface Camera IR -System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451 (Surface Camera IR) – no Device Manager notes 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451 Surface Camera Rear – System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451 (Surface Camera Rear) – no Device Manager notes 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451 Intel Camera – Control Logic -System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451 Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel – Camera – 42.18362.3.2451 Intel AVStream Camera 2500 – System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Surface – Human Interface Devices 3.328.137.0 Surface Touch Pen Processor – Human Interface Devices 3.328.137.0 Improves pen inking when palm is also on the screen. Surface – System – 6.94.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 6.94.139.0 Improves integration between services. Surface – Firmware – 1.155.139.0 Surface Pen 0953 Firmware Update – Firmware 1.155.139.0 Enables Slim Pen firmware updating. Surface – Extension – 1.65.137.0 (Surface Pen 0953 Firmware Update) – no Device Manager notes 1.65.137.0 Enables Slim Pen firmware updating. Surface – Firmware – 1.18.139.0 Surface Pen Cfu Over Ble LC Connection – Firmware 1.18.139.0 Improves Slim Pen Inking and pairing. Surface – Human Interface Devices – 2.17.139.0 Surface Pen BLE LC Adaptation Driver – Human Interface Devices 2.17.139.0 Improves Slim Pen Inking and pairing. Surface – Firmware – 3.1.65.139 Surface Touch Firmware – Firmware 3.1.65.139 Improves Touch and Pen stability. Surface – Firmware – 8.124.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 8.124.140.0 Addresses issues related to the automatic brightness adjustment at low brightness.

Surface Book 3:

The following updates are available for Surface Book 3 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – System – 6.94.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 6.94.139.0 Improves system stability. Surface – Extension – 1.60.137.0 (Surface Book Base v3 Firmware Update) – no Device Manager notes 1.60.137.0 Improves integration between system services. NVIDIA – Display – 27.21.14.5177 NVIDIA GeForce GTX – Display adapters 27.21.14.5177 Addresses security updates and improves the graphics performance. Surface – Firmware – 10.102.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 10.102.139.0 Resolves an issue where the CPU didn’t resume after it had throttled down. Intel – Camera – 42.18362.3.2451 Intel AVStream Camera 2500 – System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451 Intel Camera – Control Logic -System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451 Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451 Surface Camera Front – System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451 (Surface Camera Front) – no Device Manager notes 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451 Surface Camera Rear – System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451 (Surface Camera Rear) – no Device Manager notes 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451 Surface Camera IR -System devices 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use. Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451 (Surface Camera IR) – no Device Manager notes 42.18362.3.2451 Improves camera experience and power consumption during use.

Source: Microsoft