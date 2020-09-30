Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3 September 2020 system update improves camera and inking experience

Microsoft today released the September 2020 system update for Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3 devices. These new firmware updates improve camera experience, inking experience, system stability and more. Find the full change log below.
Surface Pro 7:
The following updates are available for Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451
|Surface Camera Front – System devices
|42.18362.3.2451
|Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451
|(Surface Camera Front) – no Device Manager notes
|42.18362.3.2451
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451
|Surface Camera IR -System devices
|42.18362.3.2451
|Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451
|(Surface Camera IR) – no Device Manager notes
|42.18362.3.2451
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451
|Surface Camera Rear – System devices
|42.18362.3.2451
|Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451
|(Surface Camera Rear) – no Device Manager notes
|42.18362.3.2451
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451
|Intel Camera – Control Logic -System devices
|42.18362.3.2451
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451
|Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices
|42.18362.3.2451
|Intel – Camera – 42.18362.3.2451
|Intel AVStream Camera 2500 – System devices
|42.18362.3.2451
|Surface – Human Interface Devices 3.328.137.0
|Surface Touch Pen Processor – Human Interface Devices
|3.328.137.0
|Surface – System – 6.94.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
|6.94.139.0
|Surface – Firmware – 1.155.139.0
|Surface Pen 0953 Firmware Update – Firmware
|1.155.139.0
|Surface – Extension – 1.65.137.0
|(Surface Pen 0953 Firmware Update) – no Device Manager notes
|1.65.137.0
|Surface – Firmware – 1.18.139.0
|Surface Pen Cfu Over Ble LC Connection – Firmware
|1.18.139.0
|Surface – Human Interface Devices – 2.17.139.0
|Surface Pen BLE LC Adaptation Driver – Human Interface Devices
|2.17.139.0
|Surface – Firmware – 3.1.65.139
|Surface Touch Firmware – Firmware
|3.1.65.139
|Surface – Firmware – 8.124.140.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|8.124.140.0
Surface Book 3:
The following updates are available for Surface Book 3 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Surface – System – 6.94.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
|6.94.139.0
|Surface – Extension – 1.60.137.0
|(Surface Book Base v3 Firmware Update) – no Device Manager notes
|1.60.137.0
|NVIDIA – Display – 27.21.14.5177
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX – Display adapters
|27.21.14.5177
|Surface – Firmware – 10.102.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
|10.102.139.0
|Intel – Camera – 42.18362.3.2451
|Intel AVStream Camera 2500 – System devices
|42.18362.3.2451
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451
|Intel Camera – Control Logic -System devices
|42.18362.3.2451
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451
|Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor -System devices
|42.18362.3.2451
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451
|Surface Camera Front – System devices
|42.18362.3.2451
|Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451
|(Surface Camera Front) – no Device Manager notes
|42.18362.3.2451
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451
|Surface Camera Rear – System devices
|42.18362.3.2451
|Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451
|(Surface Camera Rear) – no Device Manager notes
|42.18362.3.2451
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.2451
|Surface Camera IR -System devices
|42.18362.3.2451
|Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.2451
|(Surface Camera IR) – no Device Manager notes
|42.18362.3.2451
Source: Microsoft
Comments