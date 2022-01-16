Surface Laptop 4(AMD variant) is now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. The laptop(8GB/256GB) is now available at a price point of $1,099.99, down from $1,214.99. And this is perhaps one of the rarest opportunities where you get a discount of $115 on the purchase of a Surface. You better don’t waste this opportunity!

Talking about Surface Laptop 4, it features the same design, details, and materials as its predecessor. Surface Laptop 4 is available in Alcantara or metal finishes in a variety of colors including the new Ice Blue finish. It offers a built-in HD front-facing camera with incredible low-light capability and a studio microphone array. The laptop includes the following improvements:

Surface Laptop 4 offers a choice between either the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 cores).

You can buy the AMD Surface Laptop 4 at a discounted price here from Amazon.