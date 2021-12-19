Surface Laptop 4 is the best Windows laptop that Microsoft has to offer, and since it’s a Surface, you get the best Windows experience on it. But they aren’t cheap. Luckily, thanks to a discount of $230, the Surface Laptop 4 is now available at a price point of $1,069.99, down from $1,299.99.

However, the discounted price is for the AMD variant of the Surface Laptop 4. So if you’re someone who won’t mind the Ryzen 5 4680U, then this is perhaps one of the rarest opportunities where you get a discount of $190 on the purchase of a Surface. You better don’t waste this opportunity!

Talking about Surface Laptop 4, it features the same design, details, and materials as its predecessor. Surface Laptop 4 is available in Alcantara or metal finishes in a variety of colors including the new Ice Blue finish. It offers a built-in HD front-facing camera with incredible low-light capability and a studio microphone array.

You can buy the AMD Surface Laptop 4 at a discounted price here from Amazon.