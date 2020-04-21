Surface Laptop 3 with AMD Processor receives a new update to improve system stability

Recently, Microsoft has released a new system update for Surface Laptop 3 with AMD Processor. This update is available for Surface Laptop 3 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or above.
This update is applicable for Qualcomm Atheros QCA61 Wireless Network Adapter. This v12.0.0.926 update improves system stability.
Highlights of Surface Laptop 3:
- Opens effortlessly with one hand and the invisible hinge – and, get back to work faster with Instant On.
- Up to 11.5 hours plus standby that extends your battery when you’re away, and Fast Charging — up to 80% in about an hour.
- With industry-leading typing comfort and a larger glass trackpad for efficient navigation.
- With both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and accessory charging.
- The interactive touchscreen is optimized with strengthened glass for worry-free daily use.
- Be heard loud and clear whether in conference calls or using voice dictation in Office apps with enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics.
