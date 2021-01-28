Microsoft has released the January Firmware Update for the Intel-powered Surface Laptop 3. The Surface Laptop 3 comes in both AMD and Intel versions, but the fixes are the usual fixes for Intel-related minor issues.

See the full changelog below:

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.61.251.0Intel® iCLS Client – Software components1.61.251.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2031.15.0.1743Intel® Management Engine Interface -System devices2031.15.0.1743

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel® – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470(Intel® Management Engine Extension) – no Device Manager notes1952.14.0.1470

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – HIDClass – 3.31.139.0Surface Hid Mini Driver – Human Interface Devices3.31.139.0

  • Improves system stability and addresses system bugcheck.
Surface – System – 6.105.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices6.105.139.0

  • Improves integration between system services and addresses system bugcheck.
Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1594.2Surface ME – Firmware13.0.1594.2

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 9.101.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware9.101.140.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest January firmware update on your Surface Laptop 3, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

via Neowin

