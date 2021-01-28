Microsoft has released the January Firmware Update for the Intel-powered Surface Laptop 3. The Surface Laptop 3 comes in both AMD and Intel versions, but the fixes are the usual fixes for Intel-related minor issues.
See the full changelog below:
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.61.251.0
|Intel® iCLS Client – Software components
|1.61.251.0
|Intel – System – 2031.15.0.1743
|Intel® Management Engine Interface -System devices
|2031.15.0.1743
|Intel® – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470
|(Intel® Management Engine Extension) – no Device Manager notes
|1952.14.0.1470
|Surface – HIDClass – 3.31.139.0
|Surface Hid Mini Driver – Human Interface Devices
|3.31.139.0
|Surface – System – 6.105.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
|6.105.139.0
|Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1594.2
|Surface ME – Firmware
|13.0.1594.2
|Surface – Firmware – 9.101.140.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|9.101.140.0
To download and install Microsoft’s latest January firmware update on your Surface Laptop 3, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.
via Neowin
