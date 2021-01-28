Microsoft has released the January Firmware Update for the Intel-powered Surface Laptop 3. The Surface Laptop 3 comes in both AMD and Intel versions, but the fixes are the usual fixes for Intel-related minor issues.

See the full changelog below:

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.61.251.0 Intel® iCLS Client – Software components 1.61.251.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2031.15.0.1743 Intel® Management Engine Interface -System devices 2031.15.0.1743 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel® – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470 (Intel® Management Engine Extension) – no Device Manager notes 1952.14.0.1470 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – HIDClass – 3.31.139.0 Surface Hid Mini Driver – Human Interface Devices 3.31.139.0 Improves system stability and addresses system bugcheck. Surface – System – 6.105.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 6.105.139.0 Improves integration between system services and addresses system bugcheck. Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1594.2 Surface ME – Firmware 13.0.1594.2 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 9.101.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 9.101.140.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest January firmware update on your Surface Laptop 3, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

via Neowin