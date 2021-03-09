Microsoft recently rolled out the March 2021 firmware update to Surface Laptop Go, Surface Go, and Surface Go 2. And now, the company is making the March update available for Intel-powered Surface Laptop 3. The update adds lots of improvements and addresses some security issues.

Taling about what’s new, the update adds audio performance and battery life improvements, Wi-Fi reliability and stability improvements, improved Cortana voice activation, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Laptop 3 March update Changelog

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel Corporation – System – 10.24.0.4813 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) Audio Controller – System devices 10.24.0.4813 Improves audio performance and battery life. Intel Corporation – System – 10.24.4813.245 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices 10.24.4813.245 Improves audio performance and battery life. Intel – net – 22.20.0.6 Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters 22.20.0.6 Improves Wi-Fi reliability and stability. Intel – Bluetooth – 22.20.1.1 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth 22.20.1.1 Improves Bluetooth reliability and stability. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92 Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components 11.0.6000.92 Improves audio performance and device stability. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.9 Realtek Device Extension – Extn 6.1.0.9 Improves integration between system services. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.9083.3 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers 6.0.9083.3 Improves audio performance and device stability. Intel Corporation – System – 1.0.1709.0 Detection Verification – System devices 1.0.1709.0 Improves Cortana voice activation scenarios. Surface – Security – 7.2.2.0 Surface Trusted Platform Module 2.0 – Security devices 7.2.2.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability.