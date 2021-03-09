Microsoft recently rolled out the March 2021 firmware update to Surface Laptop Go, Surface Go, and Surface Go 2. And now, the company is making the March update available for Intel-powered Surface Laptop 3. The update adds lots of improvements and addresses some security issues.

Taling about what’s new, the update adds audio performance and battery life improvements, Wi-Fi reliability and stability improvements, improved Cortana voice activation, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Laptop 3 March update Changelog

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel Corporation – System – 10.24.0.4813Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) Audio Controller – System devices10.24.0.4813

  • Improves audio performance and battery life.
Intel Corporation – System – 10.24.4813.245Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices10.24.4813.245

  • Improves audio performance and battery life.
Intel – net – 22.20.0.6Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters22.20.0.6

  • Improves Wi-Fi reliability and stability.
Intel – Bluetooth – 22.20.1.1Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth22.20.1.1

  • Improves Bluetooth reliability and stability.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components11.0.6000.92

  • Improves audio performance and device stability.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp.  – Extension – 6.1.0.9Realtek Device Extension – Extn

6.1.0.9

  • Improves integration between system services.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.9083.3Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers6.0.9083.3

  • Improves audio performance and device stability.
Intel Corporation – System – 1.0.1709.0Detection Verification – System devices1.0.1709.0

  • Improves Cortana voice activation scenarios.
Surface – Security – 7.2.2.0Surface Trusted Platform Module 2.0 – Security devices7.2.2.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
To download and install Microsoft’s latest February firmware update on your Surface Laptop 3, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

via Neowin

