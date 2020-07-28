Surface Laptop 2 gets a new firmware update with stability improvement during hibernation

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for Laptop 2 that improves the stability during hibernation. This comes just a week after Microsoft released the July firmware update to Surface devices. You can head below to check out the changelog of the new firmware update:

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 138.3261.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 138.3261.768.0 Improves device stability during hibernate.

The update is rolling out to all the Surface users running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater. The updates will download automatically but you can head to Settings>Updates & Security>Windows Update and click on Check for Updates to manually download and install the new firmware update.