Microsoft has released a new firmware and driver update for Surface Laptop 1 and 2. The new updates address various bugs including a Surface Dock issue and Touch & Pen issues after updating to Windows 1 1903 or higher. You can head below to check out the full changelog for the update:
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
Surface – Extension – 1.3.139.0
|1.3.139.0
|Surface – Firmware – 2.49.139.0
|Surface Dock Firmware Update
|2.49.139.0
|Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.0
|5.5.0.0
|Surface – System – 6.83.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System
|6.83.139.0
Microsoft is doing a “Gradual Roll-out” so everyone might not receive the update immediately. You can, however, go to Settings>Updates and Security>Windows Updates and manually check for updates.
