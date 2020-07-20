Microsoft has released a new firmware and driver update for Surface Laptop 1 and 2. The new updates address various bugs including a Surface Dock issue and Touch & Pen issues after updating to Windows 1 1903 or higher. You can head below to check out the full changelog for the update:

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Extension – 1.3.139.0 1.3.139.0 Resolves Touch & Pen issues after Windows update on 1903 or higher. Surface – Firmware – 2.49.139.0 Surface Dock Firmware Update 2.49.139.0 Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves the overall stability. Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.0 5.5.0.0 Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves the overall stability. Surface – System – 6.83.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System 6.83.139.0 Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during authentication scenarios.

Microsoft is doing a “Gradual Roll-out” so everyone might not receive the update immediately. You can, however, go to Settings>Updates and Security>Windows Updates and manually check for updates.