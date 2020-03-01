Microsoft’s Surface Go is the cheapest Surface you can get right now. It’s perfect for school going students, and anyone who wants to a small PC for web browsing, Office, media consumption and anything that doesn’t require heavy processing power. It’s easy to recommend even more so because purchasing the 10-inch Surface Go(128GB) is even easier as you can now get it only at a discounted price.

The Surface Go Type Cover Bundle is now down available at a discounted price — you can now buy it at the price point of $499, down from $679.

Surface Go weighs just 1.15 lbs, fits easily in your bag and obviously comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. However, Surface Go runs Windows 10 in S mode, meaning that you will not be able to run Windows executable files( .EXE files). But, this should not be a problem as you will be able to upgrade from S mode to regular version of Windows 10, and it’ll not cost you a penny.

Microsoft does not bundle the Type cover and Pen, and therefore, you’ll have to pay a few dollars more to get the complete experience. You can buy the Surface Go Type Cover Bundle at a price point of $499 from here from BestBuy.