Microsoft first announced the third-generation Surface Go in September, and it took the company more than a month to launch it in India. In a blog post, Microsoft has announced that the Surface Go 3 will go for pre-order on the Amazon India website starting today, with general availability starting from November 23.

In the USA, the new Surface Go 3 can be configured with Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Intel Core i3-10100Y processor, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, consumers in India cannot buy all the variants at the moment. For Indian consumers, Microsoft has launched the 10th Gen Intel® Pentium Gold-powered Surface Go 3 that has 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. The business customers, on the other hand, will be able to buy both the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y and Intel Core i3-10100Y variants.

For consumers, the Surface Go 3 starts at Rs. 57,999($780), though you’ll gave to buy the keyboard and the Surface Pen separately. And purchasing both keyboard and Pen can make the price go up by Rs. 19,000 or more. For business customers, the price of the Surface Go 3 starts at Rs. 42,999 and can go up to Rs. 62,999.

The third-generation Microsoft Surface Go is powered by Windows 11 Home in S Mode, meaning you can install apps only from Microsoft Store. The company says the Windows 11 S Mode is streamlined for security and performance. Microsoft also says that “Surface Go 3 is 60% faster with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor.” The company also claims an all-day battery, built-in Microsoft security, and optimization for tablet-to-laptop versatility.

If you’re based in India., you can pre-order the Surface Go 3 right now here from Amazon.