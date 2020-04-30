As is the case with the original Surface Go, the 2nd Gen. Surface Go, which will be called Surface Go 2, will have an LTE variant, which has recently been spotted on the FCC certification site.

The Surface Go 2 LTE FCC listing doesn’t give us insights into what’s inside the tablet — instead, it’s a hint that Microsoft is quite close to bringing it to the market.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’d know that Surface Go 2 non-LTE variant already passed through the FCC certification a couple of weeks ago. Besides Surface Go successor, Surface Headphones 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Earbuds also recently passed through FCC. This, however, isn’t confirmatory to the fact that all these products will be launched on the same day.

Coming back to the Surface Go 2, it’s likely that the 2nd Gen. Surface Go LTE won’t be radically different from the non-LTE model in terms of what’s inside the tablet. That said, like current Surface Go LTE, the LTE variant of the Surface Go 2 may only be available with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage.

From what we’ve heard from reliable sources, the Surface Go 2 will come with Intel m3-8100Y CPU @ 1.10GHz and Intel(R) Pentium(R) CPU 4425Y @ 1.70GHz along with 8 GB of RAM and Intel UHD 615. The m3 variant will feature a 256 GB SSD while the Pentium 4425Y variant will feature 128 GB SSD. Support for Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 6 is also expected.

The Surface Go 2 is expected to retail for $399 for the base model and may go up to $650 for the top model with LTE.

via Windowslatest