Touted as one of the USP of the Surface Earbuds, Microsoft has confirmed with the roll-out of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update Surface Earbuds owners will be able to control Powerpoint presentations from their headphones.

On the Office Insider blog Microsoft wrote:

“This new capability can be helpful for parents with work presentations and kids with end-of-the-year school projects. If you forget your clicker or don’t own one, your Surface earbuds have you covered. No clicker, no problem!”

The feature is currently available to Microsoft Office Insiders who are running PowerPoint using Windows Version 2004 (Build 12730.20270) or later.

If you are one of those lucky people here is how to get started:

Pair your Surface Earbuds in the Surface Audio app for Windows. Start a presentation by pressing F5 or selecting Slide Show > From Beginning. In Slide Show mode, right click the slide and, under Surface Earbuds Settings, select Use Gestures to Control Presentation. This setting will be remembered for all future presentations. Swipe forward and backward on the left earbud to move through your presentation. Double-tap to play or pause videos embedded in your presentation.

The Surface Earbuds do not need to be in your ear to respond to gestures. You can hold the left earbud in your hand to navigate back and forth. Note only the left Earbud can respond to gestures for presentations.

Users will not be able to hear system audio when using the Earbuds to control presentations. If you need to hear system audio during your presentation, disable the feature by right-clicking on a slide while in Slide Show mode, and clicking Use Gestures to Control Presentation under Surface Earbuds Settings.

The Surface Earbuds are on sale now for $199 and can be found at Microsoft here.

Via theWindowsClub