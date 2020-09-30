A week ago JerryRigEverything performed their smartphone regular torture-test and the Surface Duo did surprisingly well.

Today however they performed a full teardown of the device, and given the super-thin construction of the handset, there was no coming back from the deconstruction.

With adhesive used very freely on the device is was definitely not designed to be user-serviceable, something one possibly need to bear in mind when purchasing it.

The teardown did, however, reveal some interesting detail about the hinge – it found that is unlikely to seize up due to minimal components, and showed how the data cable crosses in a gap inside the hinge end-caps using a free-floating bungle of wires:

See the full teardown below, which, given the ultimate fate of the handset, may not be for the fainthearted.

You can learn more about Surface Duo from here and purchase the new Surface Duo from Microsoft Store here starting at $1399.