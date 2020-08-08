Chris Capossela, Microsoft chief marketing officer, has been teasing us again with his daily Surface Duo pictures, and his latest creates an interesting impression.

Took a moment to multi-task and work on my @dungeonsgame skills. @XboxP3 would be proud! ? pic.twitter.com/4pGXA9LmRu — Chris Capossela (@chriscapossela) August 7, 2020

In the tweet, where he boasts about multi-tasking, he appears to be playing Minecraft on a monitor using an Xbox controller while attending a Microsoft Teams meeting on one half of this Surface Duo screen and browsing a Powerpoint on another.

Unfortunately, not everything is driven by the Surface Duo, with Chris confirming the Minecraft game is being played on an out of sight Xbox console connected to the monitor.

The Duo is running Teams on one screen and PowerPoint on the other. The Xbox is connected to the monitor and running Minecraft Dungeons. — Chris Capossela (@chriscapossela) August 7, 2020

Given Microsoft’s recent announcements regarding Project xCloud, one can imagine a different all-in-one setup where a streaming Xbox game is being cast to a monitor and played with a connected Xbox Controller, something which should be theoretically possible.

Maybe we will have to wait for an even more powerful Surface Treo.