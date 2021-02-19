Microsoft promised monthly security patches for the Surface Duo, and the company is delivering on its promises by delivering monthly security patches in a timely manner. The company has started rolling out the Android February 2021 security patch for Duo users in the US and Europe. The update carries version number 2021.115.52 for those living in North America, while the update is labeled as 2021.115.54 and 2020.1211.87 for those living in Europe.

Apart from the February patch, the update also includes improved UI stability, improved single tap touch experience, audio quality improvement, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

North America:

Software version Update info 2021.115.52 (North America) This update: Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – February 2020.

Improves Surface Duo UI stability.

Improves single tap touch experience.

Europe:

Software version Update info 2021.115.54 (Europe) This update: Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – February 2020.

Improves Surface Duo UI stability.

Improves single tap touch experience. 2020.1211.87 (Europe) This update: Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – December 2020 and January 2021.

Improves Surface Duo UI stability.

Adds the ability of adding a caller to conference calls in certain conditions.

Improves audio quality when using speaker mode.

Improves touch stability.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo will also get the Android 11 update and while we haven’t heard anything from the horse’s mouth as to when users will get the update, rumors are rife that the company will roll out the Android 11 update this summer.