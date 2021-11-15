Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover now available for order from Microsoft Store

Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover is now available for order in the US from Microsoft Store. With this cover, you can magnetically store and charge Surface Slim Pen 2, while protecting your Surface Duo 2 device.

This cover is made of polycarbonate with microfiber Alcantara lining and it is available right now only in Glacier color variant. The soft-touch bumper keeps your pen close at hand for your inking needs.

You can order the Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover here at Microsoft Store for $64.99.

