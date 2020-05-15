Microsoft’s Surface app updated with support for Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2 and more

Microsoft’s Surface app has received an update today, bringing support for recently released Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2. The update also includes support for new Bluetooth accessories such as the Surface Headphones 2, Surface Mobile Mouse. You can see the changelog below.

Changelog

Added support for new Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2

Added support for new Bluetooth accessories and other accessories in the dedicated section

You can click on the below link to update your Surface app, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and check for updates.

via WBI