As if being able to play as Hello Kitty didn’t seem strange enough for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, SEGA has announced that you can play as a trio of old consoles, dubbed the SEGA Legends.

Featuring eerily static models of the SEGA Saturn, the Dreamcast, and the Game Gear, this latest, and quite frankly weirdest, pack of characters will be available for $4.99, or as part of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania’s Digital Deluxe Edition.

Unlike past character editions, the SEGA Legends pack disappointingly won’t change the titular bananas that litter the levels into anything fun and exciting, such as a mountain of batteries to power the Game Gear. Thankfully you do at least get three characters in the pack to make up for the lack of banana sprite somewhat.

Alongside the SEGA Legends, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will also be getting DLC character packs for Suezo (from Monster Rancher), Hello Kitty (from Hello Kitty), and Morgana (from Persona 5), who will each be available for $4.99 or as part of the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is set to launch on October 5 for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.