It’s Thursday, which means that it’s time for a new game to go free on the Epic Games Store for a week! You can get Sundered: Eldritch Edition for the low price of nothing from now until the 16th.

Sundered is a metroidvania game where you play as Eshe, a wanderer in a ruined world, trapped in ever-changing caverns filled with hordes of terrifying enemies.

The Eldritch Edition of the game is the definitive edition of the game, containing every single update.

Sundered is a chaotic hand­-drawn metroidvania where you resist or embrace ancient eldritch powers, a challenging and unique take on a classic genre from the creators of Jotun, now with local co-op!

If you’ve read any of these kinds of articles before, you probably know perfectly well what comes next. If not, then just so you know: you can claim your free game either through your browser or through the Epic Games Launcher.

An Epic Games account is required to claim your game, you don’t need to give any payment information to Epic, and you will need to download and install the Launcher to play your free game.

You can pick up Sundered: Eldritch Edition for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here. As a reminder, it’ll be free from the 9th of January 2020 until the 16th of January.

Next week’s free Epic offering is Horace, a game about a small robot on a very big adventure. Happy gaming!