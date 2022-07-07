Summer sale: Get a better game performance with genuine Windows 11 just for $7.43!

Sponsored

Since its release, Windows 11 is becoming more popular as folks are looking to upgrade their Windows operating system. And according to Microsoft’s plan, Microsoft will release the new Windows 11 22H2 update this fall, and they will continue to support Windows 10, but the abandonment time has also been clarified, it’s October 2025. And the next update to the system won’t be major. And thankfully, upgrading to Windows 11 now doesn’t cost you a cent. Free upgrades are available directly through Windows 10.

Where can we buy Windows 11?

Windows 11 will be available on all compatible devices as part of a staggered rollout process. Windows 11 will allow you to run Android applications on your PC, to mention a few noteworthy changes. But if you’re considering an update, you should be aware of the changes in Windows 11. Many programs were also eliminated from it, including the ability to sync your desktop wallpaper, Internet Explorer, and the Math Input window.

Gaming Performance:

Since its release, Windows 11 has been plagued by software and hardware compatibility issues. Numerous reports have revealed that the Windows 11 operating system has AMD Ryzen CPU issues and a bug that slows down SSDs, resulting in drastic performance drops on Windows 11 laptops.

Windows 11 is still in its infancy, not very complete, and not fully functional, but it has shown momentum to surpass Windows 10 in gaming. Microsoft said that in the future in Windows 11, it will use technologies such as DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage, and Auto HDR to fully utilize the potential of the hardware. With hardware iterations like Intel’s Alder Lake-S processors, and games optimized for the new system, perhaps within a year or two, Windows 11 will perform better and become the platform of choice for gamers.

Even at the lowest framerate, Windows 11 has a 5.5 percent advantage over Windows 10 in terms of performance. Alternatively, if you’d instead view the findings in graph form, here are all 45 of the 1080p, 1440p, and 4K charts.

Average FPS Game Resolution Setting Windows 10 Windows 11 Gaming Performance Far Cry 6 1080p Ultra 112.4 106.3 +5.7% 1440p Ultra 110.0 106.0 +3.7% 4K Ultra 80.1 81.5 -1.7% Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1080p Ultra 126.6 122.5 +3.4% 1440p Ultra 102.1 98.7 +3.4% 4K Ultra 65.2 63.0 +3.5% Strange Brigade 1080p Ultra 354.2 355.7 -0.4% 1440p Ultra 280.7 283.0 -0.8% 4K Ultra 169.8 170.4 -0.4%

As can be seen, for gamers currently gaming on Windows 10 or Windows 11, the experience won’t be much different. After Microsoft officially launched Windows 11, if gamers want to upgrade as soon as possible, at least in terms of playing games, it should not be a problem. In addition, we have tried several games and none of them encountered any running problems on Windows 11, and it seems that the compatibility and stability of the new system are guaranteed.