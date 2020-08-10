Capcom’s Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono has left the company after managing the flighting game series for the past twenty-two years.

Ono revealed his departure from the role of Street Fighter producer through a heartfelt letter on Twitter to his fans where he expressed deep appreciation for all the fans who’ve supported his work in the past.

I’ve been with Street Fighter a long time,” said Yoshinori Ono. Experiencing good times, bad times and even nonexistent times. My heart is filled with appreciation for those players who’ve been giving warm and kind support on the brand especially little over the past decade or so as the Street Fighter brand regained sunshine and grew its liveliness.”

“Capcom staff in the new generation will continue taking care of the Street Fighter brand and leading the world warriors. And, I do believe that they will continue making Street Fighter extraordinary. I will look forward to seeing the new Street Fighter brand and how it’s going to be expanded, as just one of the regular gamers next time around.”

Yoshinori Ono was the spearhead behind Street Fighter’s triumphant revival last generation with the release of Street Fighter IV on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Since then, Capcom has released Street Fighter V on PlayStation 4 and PC; a sixth mainline entry is said to be in the works.