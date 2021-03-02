If you missed the Microsoft Ignite 2021 keynotes you can now catch up on the stream at your leisure.

Today Microsoft made the following announcements:

Today, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella kicked off the Ignite 2021 digital event with over 150,000 Technology Leaders connected for an online event of over 48 hours of content. During her keynote, Satya Nadella highlighted the fundamental role of the cloud and the key characteristics that will guide its future evolution: ubiquitous and decentralized computing, data sovereignty and widespread “intelligence”, but also empowering the capabilities of global communities and developers, expansion of economic opportunities for all workers globally, as well as safety and reliability by design.

On the occasion of the event, some news were announced, including:

Microsoft Mesh , the new mixed reality platform that allows people to feel close even when they are on different continents, giving them the opportunity to interact with 3D content or with their interlocutors through apps enabled on any platform or device. Microsoft Mesh will be integrated with Teams and Dynamics 365, and new experiences will be enabled by the ecosystem of Microsoft partners.

The innovations for Teams and Microsoft 365 that will help companies ensure business continuity and grow in the new world of hybrid work, including new features to support external collaboration, improved meeting security and new possibilities for designing the customer journey in real time with Dynamics 365 Marketing. Most notably, Teams Connect will be available, which gives multiple organizations the ability to collaborate across corporate boundaries. Microsoft is also introducing new speaker views in Teams meetings, building on last month's launch of Microsoft Viva, our new employee experience platform.

The new Azure Percept solution, a family of devices and services that enables the creation of real-time insights at the edge through hardware accelerators integrated with Azure Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence features. Azure Percept will allow customers and partners to create tailor-made solutions regardless of their stage of innovation.

New low-code possibilities in Power Platform and Azure, introducing capabilities for seamless legacy application automation and confirming Microsoft's commitment to low-code programming across all Power Platform and cloud applications. These new features will help developers who, in a rapidly changing world, are often tasked with creating new business solutions in extremely short time frames.

New tools and solutions in Azure Data that will allow customers to easily extract data, analyze it and maximize its value for the business, to support their growth. These new features include integration between Azure Purview and Azure Synapse and new data sources for Purview, along with new Azure Cosmos DB features, including managed instance for Cassandra and Mongo DB support.

Azure and Microsoft 365 updates that improve security, compliance and identity protection, enabling cybersecurity experts to manage and protect employees, data, work and personal security. These new updates are aimed at making people and organizations even more resilient in an ever-changing environment.

that improve , enabling cybersecurity experts to manage and protect employees, data, work and personal security. These new updates are aimed at making people and organizations even more resilient in an ever-changing environment. Businesses can now use Azure Communication Services to easily connect customers using their custom app with all internal users via Microsoft Teams, allowing both of them to converse via voice, video or chat. Plus, customers will now be able to reach employees using Teams without having to perform any app downloads or further authentication.

Catch the stream embedded below:

via WBI