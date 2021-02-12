The source code for CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 and more have been reportedly sold for $7 million.

Following the brutal cyber attack on the Polish development studio that saw the theft of private internal documents and video game source code, the latter has been sold after a dark web private auction.

Reported by vx-underground, the source code for The Witcher 3, its upcoming enhanced release, Cyberpunk 2077 and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales were all sold.

Update: a mistake was made. They stated starting bid $1kk. This was assumed as a typo for $1,000. They meant $1,000,000. They are also selling immediately for $7,000,000. Attached images supplied by @DrFurfagMD pic.twitter.com/JnOcwnGqZk — vx-underground (@vxunderground) February 10, 2021

While a dark web auction took place with a buy now price of $7 million, the auction was reportedly pulled after the seller received a satisfying offer. All games were sold with the condition that there would be no further selling or distribution of the code.

Just in: #CDProjektRed AUCTION IS CLOSED. #Hackers auctioned off stolen source code for the #RedEngine and #CDPR game releases, and have just announced that a satisfying offer from outside the forum was received, with the condition of no further distribution or selling. pic.twitter.com/4Z2zoZlkV6 — KELA (@Intel_by_KELA) February 11, 2021

Before the auction, the hacker group – now known as HelloKitty – behind the attack leaked the source code for The Witcher spin-off game Gwent in a MEGA archive.