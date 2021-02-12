The source code for CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 and more have been reportedly sold for $7 million. 

Following the brutal cyber attack on the Polish development studio that saw the theft of private internal documents and video game source code, the latter has been sold after a dark web private auction.

Reported by vx-underground, the source code for The Witcher 3, its upcoming enhanced release, Cyberpunk 2077 and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales were all sold.

While a dark web auction took place with a buy now price of $7 million, the auction was reportedly pulled after the seller received a satisfying offer. All games were sold with the condition that there would be no further selling or distribution of the code.

Before the auction, the hacker group – now known as HelloKitty – behind the attack leaked the source code for The Witcher spin-off game Gwent in a MEGA archive.

