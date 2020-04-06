Steam has smashed their own record got concurrent users as this weekend brought in nearly 25 million concurrent players.

Revealed via SteamDB, the PC gaming client reached an all-time high of 24,535,923 players on Saturday. With the sheer amount of people staying at home due to the spread of COVID-19, Steam’s concurrent users could beat themselves once again.

Just last month, Steam saw its personal high of 20 million concurrent users before the Coronavirus pandemic. Since the rise of country-wide lockdowns, the Steam concurrent user record has been broken numerous times.

Steam isn’t the only company benefiting from the amount of people staying at home. Microsoft recently saw a huge growth in usage among cloud services and Xbox Live, jumping up by over 700%.