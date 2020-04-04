Steam has published the Steam hardware survey for the month of March. In case you didn’t know, Steam does a hardware survey and records the changes in hardware usage by gamers every month. Since Steam is one of the most popular game application, it’s likely to give the best insights.

Moving on to the Steam hardware survey, Windows 10 saw a 5.32% increase bringing it to 85.69% while Windows 7 dropped by 5.72% bringing it to 6.67%. Apart from that, Windows overall saw a 0.69% drop in the market share bringing it to 95.33%. The remaining is split between Linux and macOS which holds 3.80% and 0.87% respectively. DirectX 12 GPU & PRE-WIN 10, on the other hand, saw a huge bump going from 15.2% to 24.7%.

Coming to hardware, Nvidia has seen a decent bump the market share and now holds 77.9% of the market share. The rest is divided among Intel (8.6%) and AMD (13.4%). Intel, however, is dominating when it comes to CPU with 81.25% of the market share. Moving on to VR, Windows Mixed Reality dropped 0.19% and currently sits at 8.28%. The most popular VR among Steam users is the Oculus Rift S (27.05%).

Steam does have other interesting stats as well which you can check out on their website. Unfortunately, the stats don’t show the full picture as it’s not possible for a single piece of software to capture all of the data. That said, the Steam hardware survey still gives us some insights into the type of hardware used by gamers.