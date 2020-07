Xbox has revealed State of Decay 3, the next evolution in the Xbox zombie survival franchise.

Developed by Microsoft-owned developer Undead Labs, the next step in the State of Decay franchise looks to take place in a new snow-based environment that the series has yet to see.

State of Decay 3 will be playable on Day One on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass PC.

Check out the State of Decay 3 trailer below: