No, you can’t play Starfield on Xbox Game Pass for $1

Want to play Starfield on Xbox Game Pass for cheap? Well, you might want to hold your horses.

Microsoft has canceled its promotion for a 14-day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for just $1. The offer was available to new users who had not previously subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate. The cancellation comes just weeks before the release of Starfield, a highly anticipated game that will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

As spotted by Polish publication XGP, the deal, which was first introduced back in July, is likely ended due to concerns that players would abuse the offer to play Starfield for a fraction of the price. Starfield is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and many players were likely planning to use the 14-day Game Pass Ultimate subscription to try it out.

The Standard Edition of Starfield is available for $70 on the Xbox Store. The Premium Edition, which includes additional content like Shattered Space Story Expansion, Constellation Skin Pack, and access to Starfield Digital Artbook, is priced at $100. Both editions are available for pre-order now whether as a day-one purchase or with Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The console plan of Xbox Game Pass costs $11 per month, the PC plan costs $10 per month, and the Ultimate plan costs $17 per month. If you only plan to play Starfield for a month, then the Xbox Game Pass console or PC plan could be a good option for you. However, you won’t own the game outright, and you won’t be able to play it after your subscription expires.

Starfield will be released on September 6, 2023, on Windows desktops and Xbox Series X/S consoles.