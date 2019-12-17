The latest update for Stardew Valley is now live on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4, meaning console players can now jump into a revamped version of farming life.

The update is completely free for all players. 1.4 also went live on PC, Mac, and Linux a couple of weeks ago so, if you play on any of these platforms and have yet to update your game, do it now!

The Stardew Valley 1.4 update is now available on Switch & PS4, and should be coming to Xbox in the next couple of hours. I hope you enjoy it and happy holidays everyone! — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) December 17, 2019

For those playing on mobile, ConcernedApe says that the update “should” be coming in January 2020. There are still no plans to bring multiplayer gameplay to mobile, but mobile players will still get all quality of life fixes and all other new features.

If you’re looking for a reason to get into Stardew Valley, the 1.4 update is that reason. I’ve been playing it on PC and it really does feel like a brand new game. Married life is greatly improved, the quality of life fixes make gameplay so much easier and smoother, and the new end-game content has given me a reason to jump back into some of my old save files.

Stardew Valley is currently available on Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, iOS, and Android.

You can pick it up on Steam here, the PlayStation Store here, the Microsoft Store here, the Switch eShop here, the Apple App Store here, and the Google Play Store here. Happy farming!

A spoiler-free list of some of the brand new features available in Stardew Valley can be found below:

Brand new end-game mystery involving an abandoned building.

New 14-heart events for every spouse, spicing up marriage a bit.

New Fish Ponds, a new type of farm building that allows you to raise fish and harvest a variety of items from them.

New farm map in the form of Four Corners, which is perfect for multiplayer.

60 new items, including “fun, practical, and powerful” items.

24 new hairstyles, 181 new shirts, 35 new hats, 14 new pants, and 2 new pairs of boots.

Junimo Kart has had a revamp!

Sheds can now be upgraded to double their interior size.

2 new monsters and 2 new alternative levels in the mines.

New type of upgrade at the Blacksmith’s.

New emote menu for your farmer (automatically mapped to Y by default)

Plenty of quality of life improvements, including: Being able to stack ‘big’ items like kegs. Seeing the Junimo Note icon pulse when hovering over an item that’s required for a bundle.

Social tab now keeps track of villagers’ likes and dislikes.

Collections tab now keeps track of all letters ever received.

14 new music tracks.

Hundreds of bug fixes.

If you want to read the complete changelog to see what’s new, you can follow the embedded link here – but just be aware that it’s completely packed full of spoilers!

Mobile players should also be aware that 1.4 saves from PC will not work with the current version of Stardew Valley on mobile. Those who transfer saves from mobile to PC will be unable to transfer them back until the 1.4 update hits mobile.

just a heads up to Stardew Valley mobile players, 1.4 saves from PC will not work on the current (1.3) mobile version. And if you transfer a save from mobile to 1.4 PC, you won't be able to transfer it back until mobile gets the 1.4 update — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) November 26, 2019

The 1.4 update is now available for download on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, and Linux. Happy gaming!